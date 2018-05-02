PHOENIX (AP) — A veteran of top fiscal posts in state government has been named the top staff official for the board that oversees Arizona’s public universities.

The Board of Regents on Tuesday appointed John Arnold as interim managing director to replace Eileen Klein, whose title was board president.

Arnold became the regents’ vice president for business management and financial affairs in 2015.

Klein announced in March that she intended to step down, and Gov. Doug Ducey on April 17 appointed her as state treasurer to replace Jeff DeWit, who left to take a job in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Arnold previously replaced Klein as then-Gov. Jan Brewer’s budget director in 2009 when Brewer promoted Klein to chief of staff.

Arnold headed the Schools Facilities Board’s staff before he joined Brewer’s budget staff.