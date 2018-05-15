PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Charter Board has approved a school’s request to add classrooms at two campuses, despite some board members raising concerns about the charter holder’s debt, teacher pay and out-of-state expansion.

The Arizona Republic reports the board gave approval Monday for Basis Charter Schools Inc. to add kindergarten through second-grade classes to its Mesa and Flagstaff campuses.

Basis operates 20 charter schools in the state with more than 900 teachers.

Board member James Swanson asked Basis executives about the charter’s practice of asking parents to donate to fund teacher bonuses.

Basis Chief Executive DeAnna Rowe told the board that parents aren’t required to donate and only about half do so.

In response to questions about the company’s deficits, Basis executives told that board they have plenty of cash on hand.

