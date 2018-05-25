PHOENIX (AP) — State Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to rule that Tempe violated state law in using property lease tax breaks as economic development incentives.

Brnovich on Thursday filed a special-action lawsuit against Tempe at the instigation of a legislator who invoked a state law allowing legislators to obtain legal reviews of actions by local governments.

Republican Rep. Vince Leach of Tucson contends that incentives provided for a Bank of the West building violated limits set by the state.

At issue is Tempe’s use of incentives under which cities lease publicly-owned properties to private developers at a lower tax rate.

City spokeswoman Nikki Ripley did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said previously that Tempe’s actions followed state law and benefited the community.