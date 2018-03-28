PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona attorney general has rejected a complaint pushed by Republican lawmakers against a Democratic lawmaker who apparently circulating a petition to repeal a new school voucher expansion bill when it wasn’t properly filled out.

The rejection provided by Democratic Sen. Catherine Miranda’s attorney on Wednesday says there’s no evidence she knowingly violated state law or misrepresented herself to voters who signed the petitions. The letter signed by Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson said a criminal case isn’t warranted.

The Republican-controlled Senate Ethics Committee requested the criminal review in October.

Miranda attorney Tom Ryan said then the case had no merit and called it political payback for her vote against school vouchers.

Voucher opponents collected enough signatures to put the law on hold until voters can weigh in in November.