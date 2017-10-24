PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney Mark Brnovich says a Bisbee ordinance violates a state ban on local laws prohibiting retailers from providing shoppers with disposable bags.
The southeastern Arizona city’s ordinance prohibits retail establishments from providing customers with single-use plastic carryout bags and says recycled paper bags can be provided only for a fee of at least 5 cents each.
A report released Tuesday by Brnovich says Bisbee has policy arguments for its ordinance “but the Legislature has spoken.”
Brnovich reviewed Bisbee’s ordinance after receiving a complaint from Republican Sen. Warren Peterson of Mesa.
A 2016 state law that allows individual legislators to require reviews of local laws for compliance with state law.
The2016 law requires the withholding of state-shared revenue from cities that refuse to rescind ordinances deemed to violate state law.