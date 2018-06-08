PHOENIX (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled for a former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix.
Attorneys for Aaron Juan Saucedo are expected to argue for the dismissal of the death penalty during a hearing Friday morning.
Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in attacks that left nine people dead and two others wounded in 2016.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in eight of the deaths.
Saucedo’s lawyers say the death penalty should be taken out of consideration because authorities released video showing him in his jail cell to news organizations.
The jailhouse video showed Saucedo talking on the phone and looking out of a cell-door window.
They say that violated Saucedo’s right to bodily privacy.