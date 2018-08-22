BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine senators have approved a judge’s request for authorities to carry out raids on properties owned by former President Cristina Fernandez as part of a case investigating corruption.
Lawmakers voted unanimously 67-0 in favor of the motion Wednesday. Fernandez is currently a senator and was present at the session.
The former leader has been accused of being responsible for a corruption scheme involving public works contracts during her 2007-2015 administration that has ensnared many of Argentina’s former officials and business elite.
A federal judge has requested raids on one of her homes in southern Santa Cruz province and an apartment in Argentina’s capital. Fernandez had accepted the raids with some conditions.
She denies any wrongdoing.