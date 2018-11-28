BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine prosecutor has taken initial action on a Human Rights Watch request to prosecute Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for alleged crimes against humanity.
The rights group’s move is apparently aimed at embarrassing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he attends the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires.
A federal court source says a prosecutor has asked a judge to determine if Saudi Arabia or Yemen are investigating the prince for possible crimes against humanity. The judge hasn’t responded.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly.
Human Rights Watch accuses the prince of war crimes in Yemen and responsibility for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
It says prosecution action shows that powerful figures “will be scrutinized if implicated in grave international crimes.”