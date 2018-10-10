BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A court convicted a former Argentine federal planning minister Wednesday of contributing to a deadly 2012 train crash by failing to oversee the operations of commuter railways.

Julio De Vido was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for defrauding the public administration. The court also banned him from ever again holding a state job.

De Vido is already serving time in prison on a corruption case. He was a key official during the administrations of former President Cristina Fernandez and her late husband and predecessor Nestor Kirchner. The couple governed Argentina in 2003-2015.

The latest conviction involved a packed morning commuter train that smashed into a platform at the busy Once station in Buenos Aires. Fifty people died and hundreds were injured.