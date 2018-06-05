BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has called off a friendly against Israel following protests by pro-Palestinian groups.

Argentina’s last friendly match before the World Cup in Russia was scheduled for Saturday. But a senior source at Argentina’s Football Federation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it had been canceled. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because it did not have permission to comment.

The head of the Palestinian football association had urged Argentina earlier this week to cancel the match. It also called on Arab soccer fans to burn posters and T-shirts of Argentina captain Lionel Messi if he participated.

The cancellation of the match comes hours after pro-Palestinian activists staged a demonstration in front of the sports complex in Barcelona where Argentina is preparing ahead of the World Cup.