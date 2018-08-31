Nation & World Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has been interred at a Detroit cemetery Originally published August 31, 2018 at 7:06 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has been interred at a Detroit cemetery. The Associated Press Next StoryMajority of justices on Brazil’s electoral court vote to bar candidacy of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Previous StoryAustralia’s Catholic leaders reject call to report sex-abuse claims from confessions