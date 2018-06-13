COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials say neighborhoods near Colorado Springs saw the worst overnight hail storm in more than 20 years.
The Gazette reports the National Weather Service in Pueblo says a strong storm early Wednesday pummeled El Paso County — particularly Fountain and Fort Carson — with 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) hail. The last time the county saw hail that big during early morning hours was in 1995, when 2-inch (5.1-centimeter) hail fell.
Weather Service meteorologist Steve Hodanish says the storm took place between 1-3 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters say a less dramatic storm is headed for Colorado Springs.
Weather Service officials say scattered showers could hit the area Wednesday with gusty winds, hail and lightning.
Forecasters predict a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The storm is expected to stick around throughout the night.
