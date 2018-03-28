Share story

By
The Associated Press

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A maintenance shop is being accused of labor trafficking and wage violations.

A Massachusetts led investigator team executed a search warrant for Martins Maintenance in East Providence Wednesday.

Labor trafficking is coercion of employees to work through violence and threats.

WPRI-TV reports the Attorney General’s office of Massachusetts says the search is the result of alleged labor trafficking and criminal wage and hour violations.

The maintenance company provides janitorial services for businesses. Owners have not returned requests for comment.

The Associated Press