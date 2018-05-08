BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — An injured snowy owl is on the mend in Massachusetts.
The Cape Cod Times reports Tuesday the owl is being cared for at the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable after being spotted on the side of a busy road two weeks ago.
The owl was rescued by New Bedford Animal Control and has a broken ulna and a damaged joint. An ulna can be considered the forearm of a bird.
A veterinarian at the center says the bird was likely hit by a car.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
The owl is otherwise healthy and has been eating on its own, but will need another month to heal, and more time to fly properly.
Snowy owls spend summers north of the Arctic Circle. The center will work with officials to release the nomadic bird as far north as possible.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com