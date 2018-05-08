BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — An injured snowy owl is on the mend in Massachusetts.

The Cape Cod Times reports Tuesday the owl is being cared for at the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable after being spotted on the side of a busy road two weeks ago.

The owl was rescued by New Bedford Animal Control and has a broken ulna and a damaged joint. An ulna can be considered the forearm of a bird.

A veterinarian at the center says the bird was likely hit by a car.

The owl is otherwise healthy and has been eating on its own, but will need another month to heal, and more time to fly properly.

Snowy owls spend summers north of the Arctic Circle. The center will work with officials to release the nomadic bird as far north as possible.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com