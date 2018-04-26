LONDON (AP) — A group that uses architecture to uncover human rights abuses is among four finalists for the prestigious Turner Prize for art.
London-based collective Forensic Architecture, which includes artists, architects, lawyers and researchers, creates 3-D visualizations that have been used by prosecutors and rights groups around the world.
Film and video artists Naeem Mohaiemen, Charlotte Prodger and Luke Willis Thompson are the other names on the list of finalists announced Thursday.
The winner of the 25,000-pound ($35,000) prize will be revealed in December.
Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize helped launch the careers of Damien Hirst and other members of the “Young British Artists” generation, and often sparks debate about the value of modern art.
Previous winners include potter Grayson Perry and “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen.