ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled a fun day of free archery Dec. 2 at Platte River State Park in eastern Nebraska.

All ages and experience levels are welcome for the Archery on Fire event. It’s scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex.

Equipment and instruction will be provided. Archery, 3-D archery, crossbows and tomahawk throwing will be available.

A park entry permit is required for all vehicles. The park sits on the west bank of the Platte River southeast of Ashland and can be reached by taking Exit 426 north off Interstate 80.