BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is planning to build its first new Catholic school in the city in more than 50 years.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the archdiocese has so far raised about $13 million of its roughly $18.5 million goal for the creation of the co-ed school.

The school will serve students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and be built on the site of the former public Lexington Terrace Elementary School.

Archdiocese spokesman Sean Caine says it hopes to open the school by the fall of 2020 and eventually enroll 500 students.

Shrinking enrollment and costly infrastructure upgrades forced the archdiocese to scale back its portfolio of schools in Baltimore. Officials say the decision to close schools left a void in an area that has been plagued by high crime and poverty.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com