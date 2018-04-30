FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A summertime archaeological dig is returning to a community along the upper Hudson River that saw heavy military activity during the 18th century.
SUNY Adirondack’s archaeology field school will run from July 9 through Aug. 17 in Fort Edward, 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Albany.
The Washington County village was home to Rogers Rangers and the largest British outpost in the American colonies during the French and Indian War. The community college’s six-week dig will focus on areas of Rogers Island and sites along the river where merchants did business.
The merchants, called “sutlers,” set up shop at military encampments and sold supplies to soldiers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The field school returned to Rogers Island last summer after two decades. Previous digs have turned up numerous artifacts from the Colonial era.