YARMOUTH PORT, Mass. (AP) — Archaeologists are combing through soil at a historic Cape Cod farm in a search for artifacts.

The Cape Cod Times reports that volunteers returned to the 18th-century Taylor-Bray Farm in Yarmouth Port to take part in an ongoing dig at the site.

Excavations started Oct. 16 and will run to Nov. 11.

The Plymouth Archaeological Rediscovery Project is leading the project. Work originally began in 2009 when volunteers preparing the farmhouse for renovations discovered artifacts beneath the floorboards.

Two spear or arrow points dating back at least 8,000 years were found.

