ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage nonprofit organization that provides services to people with developmental disabilities will pay $2.3 million to settle allegations that it submitted false Medicaid claims.

The Alaska Department of Law says The Arc of Anchorage also retained Medicaid overpayments.

Investigators say the organization billed for services it didn’t provide, billed for overlapping services with the same provider and retained money identified in audits that it owed to Medicaid.

The Arc is required to repay more than $1.15 million for billings between 2012 and 2016.

The Law Department says the settlement requires a 100 penalty on overpayments.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth says the goal of the settlement was to make the Alaska Medicaid Program whole, keep The Arc in business and send a message of deterrence to other providers.