DENVER (AP) — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will open its slopes on Friday.
The Denver Post reports that A-Basin’s Black Mountain Express lift will start turning at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail.
Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin’s chief operation officer, said recent weather has been kind to the Basin. He says it’s exciting to kick off the ski season earlier than usual.
Last year, A-Basin opened on Oct. 21.
Opening day is an annual party at A-Basin, featuring neon outfits and Halloween costumes.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com