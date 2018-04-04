DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The director of the Arab American National Museum is stepping down.
Devon Akmon tells The Detroit News for a story published Tuesday that he’s leaving the museum in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn in May. He’s worked there for 13 years and has been its director for five.
Akmon says “it’s time to try … something new.” He doesn’t have a job lined up but expects it will be at a museum or in the nonprofit realm.
The Arab museum is looking nationally for a replacement.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/