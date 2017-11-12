WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police say that two men armed with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle robbed a convenience store.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that one suspect was armed with a pistol and the other suspect with the rifle when they robbed Kristy’s Food Mart Saturday evening.

Police say the men entered the Winston-Salem store brandishing weapons around 6:30 p.m.

A police news release says they forced two workers to the ground, and the man with the rifle took cash from the register. The man with the pistol kept an eye on the store clerks. The suspects then ran north. Both wore masks.

The police are asking for the public’s help for any information on the suspects.