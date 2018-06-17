Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is urging constituents to contact lawmakers and urge them to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott's veto of the state budget

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is urging constituents to contact lawmakers and urge them to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the state budget.

Scott vetoed the bill late Thursday. The budget bill now moves back to the House, where Speaker Mitzi Johnson said an override vote will be held Tuesday.

Zuckerman, a Progressive and Democrat, sent an email to supporters Sunday criticizing Scott and asking residents to call their representatives at home and ask them to override the veto. He says the governor has jeopardized parks, prisons, the state mental hospital and services for Vermont’s most vulnerable residents.

If the override fails, legislators would need to write a new budget. Unless they suspend the rules, state government would shut down if a budget isn’t approved by July 1.