BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Zoo Boise officials say a new adult male African lion has arrived.
Officials say the 4-year-old lion named Revan arrived over the weekend from Maryland as part of a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Revan joins two female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah.
Revan replaces Jabari, a 14-year-old male lion euthanized in January due complications from cancer.
