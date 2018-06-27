BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Zoo Boise officials say a new adult male African lion has arrived.

Officials say the 4-year-old lion named Revan arrived over the weekend from Maryland as part of a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Revan joins two female lions, Mudiwa and Obadiah.

Revan replaces Jabari, a 14-year-old male lion euthanized in January due complications from cancer.