HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president says he suspects a political faction supporting former first lady Grace Mugabe of being behind the deadly attack on his campaign rally on Saturday.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke to the BBC as he prepared to hold his first rally on Wednesday since the explosion at a stadium in Bulawayo. Two people died of their injuries.
Mnangagwa did not say the former first lady was involved in what state media called an assassination attempt.
He said he expects that arrests will be made soon.
Mnangagwa was fired as longtime leader Robert Mugabe’s deputy in November after he became a target of the first lady’s G40 political faction. The military responded by stepping in and Mugabe resigned, ending 37 years in power.
Zimbabwe now faces a historic July 30 election.