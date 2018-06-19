Yemeni military officials say fighting has escalated outside the airport of the vital Yemeni city of Hodeida

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni military officials say fighting has escalated outside the airport of the vital Yemeni city of Hodeida, pitting thousands of pro-government fighters backed by a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

The officials say Tuesday the United Arab Emirates-backed Amaleqa brigades, backed by air cover from the Saudi-led coalition, have been trying to storm the southern and western parts of the airport under air cover from the Saudi-led coalition.

However, they say land mines and Houthi snipers are hindering efforts to get the airport under government control.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition backing Yemen’s exiled government began its assault Wednesday. Hodeida is the main entry point for food to Yemen, already on the brink of famine.