The Associated Press

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A prosecutor has found no fault on the part of an off-duty state game warden who shot and killed a charging grizzly bear last year in northern Wyoming.

Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric says Powell Game Warden Chris Queen was acting in self-defense and had no other option when he killed the bear at close range on Oct. 25.

The Powell Tribune reports that Skoric based his conclusion on a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation report.

Queen had been hunting elk in the area at the time of the encounter and was carrying bear spray.

But Skoric says the bear spray was not an option because there wasn’t enough time to deploy it and because a strong wind could have blown the spray back into Queen’s face.

Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

The Associated Press