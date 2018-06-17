Atlanta's airport is aiming to add staff and make upgrades so it can handle the crowds of travelers expected for big events such as the upcoming Super Bowl
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s airport is aiming to add staff and make upgrades so it can handle the crowds of travelers expected for big events such as the upcoming Super Bowl.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the world’s busiest airport has asked city officials for approval to add 28 positions to its staff.
Airport officials say the employees would handle more Uber and Lyft vehicles at the airport, manage traffic around construction, and bolster its command center to respond to issues.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport also plans to bolster the cellular signal in outdoor areas including parking decks, jet bridges, taxiways and ramp areas by expanding its digital antenna system.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Clarinetist wins lawsuit against ex-girlfriend who faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com