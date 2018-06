Work has begun on U.S. Highway 281 in north-central Nebraska

O’NEILL, Neb. (AP) — Work has begun on U.S. Highway 281 in north-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says flaggers and a pilot car are being used to control traffic.

The department says the work is on a 17-mile (27-kilometer) stretch south of O’Neill. It’s expected to be finished next month.