FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A program designed to promote the purchase of wool and mohair from producers on the Navajo Nation has returned to the reservation as part of a project developed through a partnership between Black Mesa Water Coalition and Dine College’s Land Grant Office.
The Daily Times reports the Mid-States Wool Growers Cooperative Association returned to the Navajo Nation for the seventh year. The wool and mohair buy made stops at Window Rock, Arizona, Dine College Center in Crownpoint and the Dine College’s north campus in Shiprock this week.
The program’s Arizona stops include Tsaile, Kaibeto, Pinon, Tuba City and Dilkon.
Wool Manager Stanley Strode says the wool and mohair will be examined to determine their grade then weighed before the pricing is finalized.
The price is also based on market value.
