CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman who took a dead butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 36-year-old Jaime Revis was sentenced to six months’ probation after entering the plea Thursday. She was arrested in April for taking a blue morpho butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati.
Revis’ lawyer said she had previously been told by a conservatory employee that she could take dead butterflies that would otherwise be thrown away. The attorney called the incident a misunderstanding.
The Springfield Township woman said she uses the butterflies in her photography.
In addition to probation, Revis agreed to a lifetime ban from the conservatory and to take a critical thinking class.