PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who fatally shot a Chinese college student in a road rage incident is facing sentencing.

Holly Davis will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 16, 2016, killing of Yue Jiang in Tempe following a car crash.

The 19-year-old student was from China and was studying business at Arizona State University.

Her family pleaded with the judge overseeing the case to reject the plea agreement that prosecutors offered Davis, which reduced her charges, including one of first-degree murder.

Jiang’s family traveled from China to protest the agreement, saying it demeaned the young girl’s life.

The judge accepted the plea this week.

Prosecutors have asked for the maximum penalty of a 25-year sentence without a possibility of early release.