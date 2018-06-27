GOODING, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho school employee will serve 90 days in jail and four years of probation for sexually abusing a teenage student.
The Times-News reports Ann Kuroki was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after three years. But the judge suspended the sentence and Kuroki will serve 90 days in Gooding County Jail and four years of supervised probation.
Kuroki must undergo sex offender treatment while on probation. Kuroki could serve her prison sentence if she fails on probation.
Kuroki pleaded guilty in March to two counts of felony injury to a child and dispensing alcohol to a minor.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- Democratic heavyweight loses in New York as Trump picks win VIEW
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
She was arrested in January after the mother of a 17-year-old Gooding High School student learned Kuroki and the boy had sexual contact.
___
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com