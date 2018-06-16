Fire officials say an early-morning blaze in Manchester has left a woman in the hospital with severe injuries

Five children and two adults were in the home on School Street when the fire broke out on Saturday.

The fire department says the 48-year-old woman who was injured woke up to smoke and fire in her apartment and banged on a neighbor’s door to alert them to the blaze.

The woman was helped from the building by neighbors and taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The other occupants were not hurt and are staying with relatives.