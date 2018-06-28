JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A 21-year-old eastern Idaho woman will serve up to 15 years in prison for killing two adults and a child in a drunken driving crash last year.

The Times-News reports that Shentasha Bybee of Rexburg received a unified sentence of 15 years, with five years fixed and 10 years indeterminate, on Monday.

She pleaded guilty in April to two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence.

Authorities say she didn’t yield at a stop sign last November and collided with a van carrying two adults and three children.

Martina Rivera Sandoval died at the scene. Eleven-year-old Leonel Ortiz Rivera died at a hospital.

A passenger in Bybee’s car, 23-year-old Cole Anthony Hatcher, also died from his injuries. Others were seriously injured.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com