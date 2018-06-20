A judge is ordering a Mississippi woman held on $50,000 bail after she was charged with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her infant son
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A judge is ordering a Mississippi woman held on $50,000 bail after she was charged with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her infant son.
News outlets report Jackson County Youth Court Judge Sharon Sigalas set bail Wednesday.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich left her 10-month-old son Kash in a car outside her home for an unknown amount of time on June 14. Officials say preliminary autopsy results show the baby died from hyperthermia, or elevated body temperature.
It’s unclear whether Barhonovich has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH
Barhonovich also was ordered to jail for violating probation after convictions for DUI and auto burglary.
KidsandCars.org counts 18 child heatstroke deaths in vehicles in Mississippi from 1995 to 2016.