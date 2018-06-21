CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman imprisoned in Indonesia for killing her mother in 2014 in Bali has given up her claim to her mother’s estate.
The Chicago Tribune reports that court records show 22-year-old Heather Mack won’t receive “any property, benefit, or other interest” from Sheila von Wiese-Mack’s estate.
Mack’s daughter, Stella, will be the sole beneficiary of the estate.
Other details of the settlement filed this month are confidential.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- At least 3 "tender age" shelters set up for child migrants VIEW
Stella was born in prison in March 2015, shortly before her mother and Tommy Schaefer were convicted in the killing of von Wiese-Mack.
Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison and Mack received a 10-year prison sentence. Authorities say Mack and Schaefer discussed killing von Weise-Mack in text messages.
An Australian woman in Bali has custody of Stella until Mack’s release.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com