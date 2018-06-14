Authorities say a woman was found dead inside a Florida house that was destroyed by a fire
PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was found dead inside a Florida house that was destroyed by a fire.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Port Orange police officers and firefighters responded to the burning home early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight.
Police say it took firefighters about 35 minutes to knock down the blaze. During a search, the woman’s body was found in a bedroom, where officials believe the fire started.
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating, but authorities say the fire doesn’t seem to be suspicious.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com