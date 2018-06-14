One of eight people sent to prison in the 1997 rape and murder of a 13-year-old Connecticut girl has been denied early release

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — One of eight people sent to prison in the 1997 rape and murder of a 13-year-old Connecticut girl has been denied early release.

The Republican-American reports that the state parole board denied Maggie Mae Bennett’s request Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the group attacked Maryann Measles, of New Milford, in a revenge killing and dumped her body in the Housatonic River.

Bennett was sentenced to 19 years in prison for her role in the killing. She is scheduled for release in December 2019.

Bennett said she was sorry for her actions and she wants to continue her education.

The board, in its decision, cited a recommendation by Litchfield County prosecutor who said Bennett had already benefited from a reduced term.

Measles’ mother and sisters objected to Bennett’s bid for an early release.

