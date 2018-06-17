Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a woman is dead and a man critically injured after being struck by a suspected impaired driver outside the Hard Rock Hotel
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a woman is dead and a man critically injured after being struck by a suspected impaired driver outside the Hard Rock Hotel.
Officers responded to the collision about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses say the victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck.
Their names haven’t been released.
Police say the driver fled the scene but his vehicle was tracked from descriptions provided by witnesses at the scene.
They say the suspect was arrested and charged with felony DUI.
Police haven’t released the suspect’s name yet.