ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman and a child died after falling into the Matanuska River near Palmer.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Alaska State Troopers were withholding identities until next of kin were notified.

Troopers shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday received a report that two people had fallen into the river near Matanuska River Park off the old Glenn Highway.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough deputy emergency services director Ken Barkley says responders recovered two bodies.

He says the fall was accidental and occurred along an old bridge on the highway.

Troopers responded with a helicopter and officers.

They were joined by the Palmer police and fire departments, LifeMed, Matanuska-Susitna Borough emergency medical responders, the Butte Fire Department, the Palmer Dive Team and volunteer search and rescue personnel.

