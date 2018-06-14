A Georgia attorney faces a false imprisonment charge for kicking two police officers out of her home and ordering her personal security guard to keep them from leaving her home

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia attorney faces a false imprisonment charge for kicking two police officers out of her home and ordering her personal security guard to keep them from leaving her driveway.

Lindsey Kamin turned herself in Tuesday, a month after officers stopped at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood to ask about a pickup truck that had been doing doughnuts.

WSB-TV reports Kamin let the officers inside, but later claimed she wasn’t sure they were real officers. She kicked them out, even after a 911 operator confirmed their identity.

When backup officers asked why she questioned their identity, Kamin said she never saw their guns or badges.

Attorney Noah H. Pines said in a statement that Kamin legitimately believed they were impersonating police officers. She bonded out of jail.