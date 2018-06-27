NEW YORK (AP) — The 28-year-old political newcomer who upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s Democrat primary says she brings an “urgency” to the fight for working families.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders, spoke Wednesday on the MSNBC “Morning Joe” show.

Ocasio-Cortez says her father died when she was a teenager and her mother cleaned homes and drove school buses. The candidate worked as a waitress and a bartender so that her family didn’t lose their home.

She says it’s important to “lay out a plan and a vision that people can believe in” and then stick to that message.

Ocasio-Cortez adds that “getting into Twitter fights with the president” is “not where we’re going to find progress as a nation.”

She faces Republican Anthony Pappas in the November mid-terms.