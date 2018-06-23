MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning brush and grass near Maupin in north-central Oregon has more than doubled in size to 36 square miles (93 square kilometers).

Fire officials say Saturday’s efforts will include the use of helicopters to protect Maupin.

The wind-driven wildfire is mostly burning in sage brush and grass along with some juniper.

The lightning caused fire that started Thursday is about 10 percent contained with fire officials predicting it could be contained by June 30.

About 90 firefighters are fighting the wildfire.

Another lightning-caused wildfire near Culver has scorched about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers), destroyed two homes and triggered the mandatory evacuation of about 200 other homes.

That fire is about 50 percent contained.