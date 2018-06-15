Authorities have arrested a Scottsdale woman in connection with the death of her elderly husband, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Scottsdale woman in connection with the death of her elderly husband, whose body was found in northern Arizona last month.
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Friday that 70-year-old Marie Carmen Rudd was arrested this week on suspicion of second-degree murder. Investigators did not say what led her to be a suspect.
The sheriff’s office responded May 20 to a report of a body lying along a road west of Forest Lakes. The body of 94-year-old William Max Rudd was found with severe trauma and no identification.
His death was determined to be a homicide.
Marie Rudd is currently being held in Maricopa County jail on $500,000 cash bond.
It was not immediately known if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.