DENVER (AP) — The wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen says she has Alzheimer’s, a disease which led her husband to give up control of the team four years ago.
In an announcement Wednesday, Annabel Bowlen said she wanted to make her diagnosis public right away to help raise awareness about others dealing with it.
Annabel Bowlen says there’s no reason for those with Alzheimer’s to completely give up their daily activities.
Based on her experience with her husband, she says she knows there will be both good and bad days ahead.
Her five children say they have been inspired by the strength and courage she has shown while supporting their father.
They say they’re confident she will bring the same grace and determination to her fight.