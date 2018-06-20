A Kansas health system is planning to open a new psychiatric hospital for children who have suicidal thoughts, feelings of violence, depression and substance abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas health system is planning to open a new psychiatric hospital for children who have suicidal thoughts, feelings of violence, depression and substance abuse.

The Wichita Eagle reports that KVC Hospitals will open the new 54-bed hospital by early 2019 at the former Kansas Orthopedic Center in Wichita. The hospital will have the capacity to treat 2,800 patients between the ages of 6 and 18 annually.

Michelle Lawrence is KVC’s vice president of development. She says the new program will focus on empowering children to understand their trauma and learn to manage triggers.

Children from Wichita and south-central Kansas have had to go to KVC’s psychiatric hospitals in Hays or Kansas City to receive treatment. The new KVC hospital will be the only freestanding children’s psychiatric hospital in Wichita.

