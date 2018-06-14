A Wichita man who prosecutors say tried to buy two tiger pelts is facing federal charges

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who prosecutors say tried to buy two tiger pelts is facing federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Steve McAllister said Thursday that 38-year-old Ret Thach is charged with violating the federal Lacey Act, which prohibits interstate selling or buying of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Thach allegedly agreed to pay $8,000 to a seller in Wisconsin and fund traveling expenses to get the pelts delivered to Wichita.

The seller was an undercover agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Prosecutors say the agent warned Thach that selling the pelts across state lines was illegal but Thach said he still wanted to buy them. He told the agent he already owned a lion and several bear pelts.

He wanted the pelts for his home office.