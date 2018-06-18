Community leaders are on a mission to improve Wichita after new figures indicate that the city's economy is struggling

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Community leaders are on a mission to improve Wichita after new figures indicate that the city’s economy is struggling.

The Wichita Eagle reports that analyst and Wichita native James Chung presented an analysis of the city’s economy to community leaders last week. The Wichita Community Foundation hired Chung three years ago to look at the city’s strengths, problems and potential.

The analysis shows that Wichita lags behind most of the country in key economic indicators, such as labor force, population growth and gross domestic product.

Wichita government and civic leaders agree that changes are necessary.

The foundation followed Chung’s presentation with plans to invest $1 million to create the Talent Ecosystem Fund. The fund will be invested in workforce issues, talent development and lifelong learning.

